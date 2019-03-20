PlayCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.27 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. PlayCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.27 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayCoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One PlayCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002173 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00379192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.01643560 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00226767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004738 BTC.

About PlayCoin

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY . The official message board for PlayCoin is medium.com/@playcoin . PlayCoin’s official website is playcoin.game

PlayCoin Token Trading

PlayCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, Cobinhood and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

