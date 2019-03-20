PlayAGS Inc (AGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
AGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $221,000.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
