Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLYA. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

