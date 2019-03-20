Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of PAA opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,434,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 98,308 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,995 shares during the period. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

