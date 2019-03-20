Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 444,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 371,705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

PBI stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.47. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $947.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 100.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

