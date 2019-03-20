Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,551,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,798,000 after acquiring an additional 417,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,420,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,507,000 after acquiring an additional 102,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,420,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,507,000 after acquiring an additional 102,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,945,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,490,000 after acquiring an additional 71,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $397,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $159,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,732.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $590,713. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.