Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PES. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Simmons cut their target price on Pioneer Energy Services to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.
Pioneer Energy Services stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 881,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $158.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.05. Pioneer Energy Services has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PES. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,783,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,338 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 238,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
