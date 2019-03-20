Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PES. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Simmons cut their target price on Pioneer Energy Services to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Pioneer Energy Services stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 881,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $158.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.05. Pioneer Energy Services has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.35.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PES. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,783,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,338 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 238,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.