Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $68.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.73 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $581,831.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,928.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,247. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 230,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 208.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,473.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.