PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 2812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0807 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.05” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/pimco-high-income-fund-phk-sets-new-52-week-high-at-9-05.html.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.