PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 2812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0807 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
