Piggycoin (PIGGY) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Piggycoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Piggycoin has a market cap of $193,091.00 and $0.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Piggycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 259.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Piggycoin

Piggycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 493,209,784 coins. Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Piggycoin is piggy-coin.com

Buying and Selling Piggycoin

Piggycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piggycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Piggycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

