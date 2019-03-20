Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We maintain our Buy rating and $5 price target. Our price target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Factors which could impede reaching our price target include failed or inconclusive clinical trials or inability of the company to secure adequate funding to progress its drugs through the development pathway. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.””

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.87. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.