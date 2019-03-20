Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:PDM opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

