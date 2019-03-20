Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Stake Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,936,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,686 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $50,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDM. SunTrust Banks upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

PDM opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

