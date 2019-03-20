Photronics (PLAB) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Photronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

PLAB stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $620.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $104,287.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,099. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,273,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

