Philosopher Stones (PHS) Hits Market Cap of $99,591.00

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Philosopher Stones has a total market cap of $99,591.00 and $0.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philosopher Stones coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Philosopher Stones has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philosopher Stones Profile

Philosopher Stones is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. Philosopher Stones’ official website is philosopherstones.org

Buying and Selling Philosopher Stones

Philosopher Stones can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philosopher Stones directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philosopher Stones should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philosopher Stones using one of the exchanges listed above.

