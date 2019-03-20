Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $64,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,731,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,598,000 after purchasing an additional 885,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,647,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,684,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,647,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,493,000 after purchasing an additional 177,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,230,000 after purchasing an additional 396,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.27.

PSX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

