Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Boosted by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Argus dropped their price target on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

