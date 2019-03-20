PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Position Decreased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of PGT Innovations worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,282. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

