PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (GHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

