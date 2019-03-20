Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $442,000 in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Stock

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $150,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,934.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total transaction of $340,702.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,181 shares of company stock worth $14,624,075 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.80 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of DexCom to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.53.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

