Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,199 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on eHealth to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eHealth from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

In other eHealth news, CFO Derek N. Yung bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.36 per share, with a total value of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $135,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $134.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. eHealth had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

