Peony One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded flat against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market cap of $86.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001476 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 407,330 coins and its circulating supply is 241,054 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

