Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 117,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $40.72.

