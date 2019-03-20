Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Invests $287,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Stock

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,631.3% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

