Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,904 Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,288,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

