PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.16% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $194,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $21,710,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 642,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 132,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,762,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,374 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
NYSE:PMT opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 43.52%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
Recommended Story: Institutional Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.