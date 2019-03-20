Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGC. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $536.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Boston Partners grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 803,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 253,125 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,057,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after buying an additional 83,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.