pdvWireless (PDVW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of pdvWireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

PDVW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,122. pdvWireless has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.55.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The wireless provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 591.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that pdvWireless will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDVW. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of pdvWireless during the 3rd quarter worth $1,343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of pdvWireless by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,256 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of pdvWireless during the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in pdvWireless by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,022 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in pdvWireless during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

