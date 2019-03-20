PCSB Financial (PCSB) vs. Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) Head to Head Review

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

This table compares PCSB Financial and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $50.48 million 6.90 $6.60 million N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 17.75% 3.27% 0.63% Rhinebeck Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Rhinebeck Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PCSB Financial and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCSB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of PCSB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It provides its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

There is no company description available for Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.