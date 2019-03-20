Paychex (PAYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAYX opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 11,489 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $860,985.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,594,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $10,227,583. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

