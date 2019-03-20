Paul S. Mellinger Sells 550 Shares of Carbonite Inc (CARB) Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $13,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul S. Mellinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 7th, Paul S. Mellinger sold 2,528 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,728.00.

Carbonite stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Carbonite Inc has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $842.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Carbonite had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Carbonite to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Carbonite from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carbonite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,759,000 after acquiring an additional 417,253 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 51,742.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 451,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 450,680 shares during the period.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

