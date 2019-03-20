Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Stake Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after buying an additional 51,096 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 42,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,227. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATK. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

