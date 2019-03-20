Pascal Lite (PASL) Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Pascal Lite (CURRENCY:PASL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Pascal Lite has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pascal Lite has a market cap of $62,192.00 and $0.00 worth of Pascal Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pascal Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pascal Lite alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00026722 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000443 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pascal Lite Profile

Pascal Lite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2017. Pascal Lite’s total supply is 9,517,400 coins. Pascal Lite’s official Twitter account is @PASLLITE1 . The official website for Pascal Lite is pascallite.com

Pascal Lite Coin Trading

Pascal Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pascal Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.