Pascal Convers Sells 9,750 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $534,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pascal Convers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 13th, Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $533,325.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $514,312.50.

Shares of SITE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. 725,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,968. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.18 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,619,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,525,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,619,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,005,000 after purchasing an additional 170,411 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,380,000 after purchasing an additional 983,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,540,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

