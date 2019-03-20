Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Position Reduced by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 1.92% of Parker-Hannifin worth $371,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $150,178.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $350,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,758,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $170.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

