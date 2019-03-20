Pandora Media Inc (P) Shares Sold by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124,669 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after selling 205,678 shares during the period. Pandora Media makes up 9.4% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pandora Media were worth $33,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 84,715 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,949,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,986,339 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manikay Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,124,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of Pandora Media stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Pandora Media Inc has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.04.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

