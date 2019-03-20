Pan American Silver (PAAS) Trading 2.7% Higher

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.69 and last traded at C$17.62. 451,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 467,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 255.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.96%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Director Michael Louis Carroll acquired 5,500 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,218.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$706,646.32.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/pan-american-silver-paas-trading-2-7-higher.html.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.