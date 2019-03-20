Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 255.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $1,072,009.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/paloma-partners-management-co-raises-position-in-te-connectivity-ltd-tel.html.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.