Palo Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Palo Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 550,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $917,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,794 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,569.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $7,791,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,461 shares of company stock valued at $60,325,530 in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

NASDAQ FB opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Palo Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/palo-capital-inc-lowers-stake-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.