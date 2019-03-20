Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,045 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.1% of Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $35,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,651,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,729,000 after acquiring an additional 925,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 428,421 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after acquiring an additional 415,721 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,262,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,470.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 203,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 197,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 387,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $72,907,000 after buying an additional 185,649 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $5,534,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $8,654,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,652 shares of company stock worth $45,891,526 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,473. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

