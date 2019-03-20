Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld acquired 1,700 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,524.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 180,425 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $95.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.