Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 182,809 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.76 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

In related news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,302,567.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 234,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/pacific-premier-bancorp-inc-ppbi-position-boosted-by-texas-permanent-school-fund.html.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.