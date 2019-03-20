Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
OXLC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $11.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
