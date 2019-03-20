Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (ORM) Holdings Reduced by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Realty Mortgage were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Owens Realty Mortgage alerts:

ORM stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Owens Realty Mortgage Inc has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/owens-realty-mortgage-inc-orm-holdings-reduced-by-rbf-capital-llc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Owens Realty Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Owens Realty Mortgage Company Profile

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a specialty finance company, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. It offers customized short-term loans to small and middle-market investors and developers; and holds investments in real estate properties.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Realty Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Realty Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.