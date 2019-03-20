Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (ORM) Holdings Reduced by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Realty Mortgage were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter.
ORM stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Owens Realty Mortgage Inc has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.95.
Owens Realty Mortgage Company Profile
Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a specialty finance company, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. It offers customized short-term loans to small and middle-market investors and developers; and holds investments in real estate properties.
Recommended Story: Derivative
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM).
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Realty Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Realty Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.