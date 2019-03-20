OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of OSI Systems worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 27,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $2,423,251.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,725,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 173,404 shares in the company, valued at $14,959,563.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,657 shares of company stock worth $13,682,447. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.45. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $303.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

