OrganiGram (OGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.50

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 1602539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.
A number of brokerages have commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$10.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 14.53 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.
