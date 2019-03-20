OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 1602539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$10.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 14.53 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “OrganiGram (OGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.50” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/organigram-ogi-hits-new-52-week-high-at-9-50.html.

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.370000006548673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram (CVE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.