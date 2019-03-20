Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $408.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.33.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.65. 69,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,189. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $217.64 and a twelve month high of $394.42. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.35, for a total transaction of $3,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,290 shares in the company, valued at $10,958,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $1,853,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,852.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,915 shares of company stock worth $28,949,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 42,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.