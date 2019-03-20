Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 9.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Marabito purchased 5,320 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $100,814.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.12. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $429.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.45 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.97%. Olympic Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

