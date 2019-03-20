Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the third quarter worth $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 3,775.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the third quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSI opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $164.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Vitamin Shoppe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

