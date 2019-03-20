Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Position Trimmed by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,909,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,644 shares during the period. Orbotech accounts for 4.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 3.93% of Orbotech worth $107,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth $94,615,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth $92,915,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Orbotech by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,609,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,980,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orbotech by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,616,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orbotech by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 818,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,285,000 after buying an additional 69,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

ORBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Orbotech stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Orbotech Ltd has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $66.35.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

